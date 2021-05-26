COVID-19: 5 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, 1 in Northumberland County; variant cases up to 680

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

In the update issued around 1:30 p.m., the new cases included five in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Northumberland County, as active cases dipped to 173 from 179 reported on Tuesday.

Of the 173 active cases, there are 139 in the Kawarthas, 34 in Northumberland and none in Haliburton County. A week ago on May 19 the health unit reported 79 active cases in its jurisdiction.

There are now 1,763 resolved cases (11 more since Tuesday) of the 1,997 cumulative cases. Resolved cases make up 88.2 per cent of the cases.

The health unit also reports 680 variant cases which include 334 in the Kawarthas, 313 in Northumberland County and 33 in Haliburton County.

No new outbreaks were reported Wednesday, leaving two active:

Central East Correctional Centre: Declared May 17 with six inmate cases, as of Tuesday the health unit reported 131 confirmed cases including 122 inmates and nine staff.

Campbellford Farm Supply Ltd.: Declared May 19. Case details have not been made available.

Other data for Wednesday:

Vaccinations: as of Monday, the health unit reports 95,921 residents have received at least one vaccine dose. Of those, 7,335 people have received both their first and second dose.

Deaths: 74 — the latest was reported in Northumberland County on May 20. Since March 2020, the health unit has reported 56 virus-related deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 72 — one more since Tuesday. Seven people are currently in an area hospital with five in an intensive care unit (both unchanged since May 22). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported three admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday, one less than Tuesday’s update.

