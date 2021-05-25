Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 25 2021 6:27pm
01:53

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine highly effective in adolescents

Moderna has released some of the findings from its clinical trial looking into vaccine use in people 12 and over. Shallima Maharaj reports.

Advertisement

Video Home