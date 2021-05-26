3 injured, taken to hospital following collision at intersection in Port Hope, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three people were taken to hospital following a collision in Port Hope on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, the collision took place around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Jocelyn Street and Victoria Street North.

Police say a black Nissan with two occupants was travelling eastbound on Jocelyn when it collided with a westbound Toyota Corolla on Victoria.

Police say witness report that the Nissan crossed the yellow centre line and struck the other vehicle which attempted to swerve but was struck on the passenger side.

The three individuals were transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Northumberland OPP’s traffic reconstruction unit was called to assist in the investigation.

On Wednesday morning police said the collision remains under investigation.