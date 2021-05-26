Menu

Traffic

3 injured, taken to hospital following collision at intersection in Port Hope, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 10:15 am
3 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Port Hope
A collision on Tuesday in Port Hope at the intersection of Jocelyn Street and Victoria Street North sent three people to hospital.

Three people were taken to hospital following a collision in Port Hope on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, the collision took place around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Jocelyn Street and Victoria Street North.

Police say a black Nissan with two occupants was travelling eastbound on Jocelyn when it collided with a westbound Toyota Corolla on Victoria.

Police say witness report that the Nissan crossed the yellow centre line and struck the other vehicle which attempted to swerve but was struck on the passenger side.

Trending Stories

The three individuals were transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Northumberland OPP’s traffic reconstruction unit was called to assist in the investigation.

On Wednesday morning police said the collision remains under investigation.

 

