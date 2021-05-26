Menu

Crime

Pembroke man charged with trafficking fentanyl following sudden death

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 9:57 am
A Pembroke man faces fentanyl trafficking charges in relation to a sudden death that took place in the city last month. View image in full screen
A Pembroke man faces fentanyl trafficking charges in relation to a sudden death that took place in the city last month. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Pembroke man faces drug trafficking charges in relation to another man’s sudden death last month.

Wednesday, OPP announced they arrested 55-year-old Clement Mainville from Pembroke, back on May 6.

Police say this was in relation to the death of 58-year-old Jim Witters, also of Pembroke, who was found unresponsive at an Elizabeth Street home on April 28. Witters later died in hospital.

OPP say the cause of death is still under investigation and toxicology results are pending. The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are now assisting with the investigation.

Read more: Durham man charged with manslaughter following teen’s fentanyl overdose death: police

Mainville faces charges for trafficking fentanyl and obstructing a peace officer.

Click to play video: 'Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds' Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds
Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds
