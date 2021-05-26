Pembroke man charged with trafficking fentanyl following sudden death

Send this page to someone via email

A Pembroke man faces drug trafficking charges in relation to another man’s sudden death last month.

Wednesday, OPP announced they arrested 55-year-old Clement Mainville from Pembroke, back on May 6.

Police say this was in relation to the death of 58-year-old Jim Witters, also of Pembroke, who was found unresponsive at an Elizabeth Street home on April 28. Witters later died in hospital.

OPP say the cause of death is still under investigation and toxicology results are pending. The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are now assisting with the investigation.

Mainville faces charges for trafficking fentanyl and obstructing a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds