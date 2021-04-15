Menu

Crime

Durham man charged with manslaughter following teen’s fentanyl overdose death: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Durham police have charged a 19-year-old Brooklin man with manslaughter in connection to a fatal drug overdose. View image in full screen
Durham police have charged a 19-year-old Brooklin man with manslaughter in connection to a fatal drug overdose. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Brooklin, Ont., man has been charged with manslaughter following a fatal fentanyl overdose in March.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, on March 19 police arrested a 19-year-old Jacob Norn and charged him with five counts each of possessing and trafficking fentanyl. It’s alleged an 18-year-old boy who ingested the drug and subsequently died at an address in the area of Carnwith Drive and Baldwin Street North in Brooklin.

The victim’s name was not released.

Read more: The other health crisis parents say must be treated as urgently as COVID-19

Police say a post-mortem examination determined the cause of death was due to a fentanyl overdose.

As a result of the finding, Norn was arrested Thursday and further charged with manslaughter.

He was held in custody for a. bail hearing in an Oshawa court.

Police are seeking additional information on the incident. Anyone with information can contact Det. Graham of the major crime homicide unit at ext. 5418 or D/Cst Bortoluss of the Central West Criminal Investigations Bureau at ext. 3841.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca

Durham police say between January and March of this year, officers have conducted 37 sudden-death investigations where a drug overdose is suspected, and five have returned as opioid-related.

“This is almost double compared to the 19 sudden-death investigations during same time frame in 2020,” police stated Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police' Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police
Opioid CrisisOpioidsDurhamOverdoseManslaughterOpioidDrug Overdoseopioid overdoseDurham Regional Police ServiceBrooklinFatal overdose

