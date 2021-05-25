New Brunswick’s 3 major cities all poised to elect female mayors

Send this page to someone via email

Three of New Brunswick’s major cities are poised to be led by female mayors.

As of midnight, the women are all leading in Tuesday night’s municipal election results in Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John.

Long-time councillor Kate Rogers is leading the mayoral race in Fredericton. She has 9,050 votes over incumbent Mike O’Brien’s 5,040 votes, with 68 out of 74 tabulators counted.

Rogers, who has sat at the council table for nine years, has worked in the non-profit and arts sectors.

O’Brien, a professional engineer and former councillor, served one term as mayor.

Thank you Fredericton! 🎉 I'm incredibly humbled by tonight's results and excited to start making Fredericton an even more vibrant, affordable, healthy city for everyone. pic.twitter.com/MzCvnQzsWC — Kate Rogers For Mayor (@KateForMayor) May 26, 2021

In Moncton, incumbent Dawn Arnold — who was the city’s first female mayor — has 9,998 votes over challenger Erik Gingle’s 7,016 votes, with 73 out of 79 tabulators counted.

Arnold helped found the city’s Frye Festival and is a member of the Order of New Brunswick.

Gingles was running on a platform that focused on investing in the downtown, enhancing accountability and promoting sustainability.

In Saint John, unofficial results seem to show two-term councillor Donna Reardon will be taking over the reins as mayor.

At 10,089 votes, she has nearly double the votes of the next candidate, Mel Vincent.

She was among four candidates vying for the city’s top chair after Mayor Don Darling opted not to run again following an extended, five-year single term.

Reardon, who is a trained dietician, ran on a platform that called on bringing more investment to the city in order to create infrastructure to attract residents.

Most of the province voted in these municipal elections back on May 10.

However, a COVID-19 outbreak in the Edmundston and Upper Madawaska regions delayed in-person voting there until Tuesday.

New Brunswick Chief Electoral Officer Kim Poffenroth told Global News the vote tabulation machines would be packed up after polls closed on May 10 and transported to Fredericton, where they would be held in a secure location.

The entire province’s results were revealed beginning Tuesday night.