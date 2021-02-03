Outgoing Saint John Mayor Don Darling urges candidates to start stepping forward for May election

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John is at a turning point, according to Don Darling. The outgoing mayor held a news conference on Wednesday speaking directly to the people of Saint John.

“You have been challenged,” Darling said. “Step up.”

Darling was the lone speaker at the news conference. It’s not something seen very often but it was something the ever-passionate mayor said he had to do.

Darling and members of common council have been on the job for many more months than planned. Municipal elections are scheduled for May 10 and Darling says it’s time to get a move on.

“It’s time for candidates to start announcing their intentions so that citizens have ample time to get to know them,” Darling said.

Darling says he would like to see a diverse set of candidates let their name stand. He’s not endorsing anyone publicly but says continued bold leadership is needed even though it may not be popular.

“Kicking the can down the road is not leadership,” he said. “We (he and common council) haven’t done it and I urge the next council and citizens not to let it happen.”

Darling is also urging citizens to turn out in larger numbers and reverse the disappointing trend of low voter turnout.

“People care deeply about their municipal government,” said Darling. “We are the closest to the people and it’s important to encourage people to think about why they haven’t been voting and to get out and vote.”

Darling has also been active on social media platforms, which always bring with it a fair share of negativism but Darling says the good outweighs the bad.

Nonetheless, Darling says in the end, the job has brought with it some incredible positives but lows that hit close to home.

“Personal attacks,” he said. “My family, as I’ve told you before, my son has been physically attacked. It’s a job of big highs and lows.”

Darling announced last March that he would not be reoffering for the mayor’s chair.