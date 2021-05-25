Menu

Features

Popularity of aquariums amid COVID-19 brings Calgary company ‘opportunity for growth’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 7:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Popularity of aquariums amid pandemic brings Calgary company ‘big opportunity for growth’' Popularity of aquariums amid pandemic brings Calgary company ‘big opportunity for growth’
WATCH: Enjoying the company and comfort of pandemic pets is helping a lot of people get through the COVID-19 crisis. And as Gil Tucker shows us, the growing popularity of one particular type of pet is bringing a Calgary company a big boost in business.

Angela Stathousi was enjoying checking out the fish Tuesday at Pisces Pet Emporium in northeast Calgary.

“It’s peaceful to watch them in the water, just doing their own thing,” Stathousi said.

A sentiment that, for many, is especially true amid the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Read more: How ‘pandemic pets’ are helping us cope with coronavirus stress

“We spend so much time home nowadays,” Stathousi said.

Which is a situation that’s helping boost sales of aquariums, fish and related accessories during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wow! It has skyrocketed. More and more people are coming into the hobby right now,” Pisces employee Wayne Goldson said. “When you build a tank, it gets your mind active and it helps you in terms of stress, just watching fish.”

Read more: Pandemic pet: communal cat brings comfort for Calgary seniors

The growing fascination with fish means growth for Felix Smart, a Calgary company that designs and produces high tech aquarium control systems that handle many of the daily functions of caring for fish.

“It monitors your water, and not only can you feed your fish from far away, but you can watch your fish eating from far away, using our 360 underwater camera,” Felix Smart’s Tom Lam said.

Lam is optimistic about more growth as the months ahead possibly bring an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

“As people go back to work and go back to the offices and start travelling again, the aquariums still need to be taken care of,” Lam said. “It’s a big opportunity for growth.”

Read more: Under the sea: What coronavirus is doing to the world’s marine mammals

Lam says Felix Smart control systems are now in use around the world.

“We have customers in Mexico, all over Europe, the U.S., Canada, as far away as Australia, Indonesia,” Lam said. “Right now, they’re actually made in China and so we’ve got a huge push this year to bring production back to Calgary.”

Growth in the industry is welcome news for fish aficionados like Stathousi.

“The fish are really fun to watch,” she said.

