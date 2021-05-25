SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. reports 289 new COVID-19 cases, one death as province outlines restart plan

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 6:57 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Cautious optimism ahead of B.C.’s restart plan announcement' COVID-19: Cautious optimism ahead of B.C.’s restart plan announcement
WATCH: It's a big day in B.C. today, as the province unveils its blueprint for reopening now that the so-called "circuit breaker" restrictions have expired.

B.C. health officials reported 289 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday, as the province unveiled its four-step plan to ease restrictions as more people are vaccinated against the disease.

Tuesday marks the second day in a row the province has recorded fewer than 300 new cases.

Of the new cases, 70 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 176 were in the Fraser Health region, three were in Island Health, 35 were in Interior Health, and four were in Northern Health.

Click to play video: 'End of B.C. COVID-19 circuit breaker on restaurants' End of B.C. COVID-19 circuit breaker on restaurants
End of B.C. COVID-19 circuit breaker on restaurants

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose by nine to 301 while the number of patients in intensive care declined by three to 93.

The one death brings the province’s COVID-19-related death toll to 1,680.

Read more: Ontario reports 1st fatal case of rare blood clot after man received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

There have been a total of 142,636 cases in the province since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, of which 3,782 remain active.

Earlier in the day, the B.C. government introduced a four-step plan to return to what the province called “a slow and gradual return to a more normal life.”

–With files from The Canadian Press

