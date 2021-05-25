B.C. reports 289 new COVID-19 cases, one death as province outlines restart plan

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials reported 289 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday, as the province unveiled its four-step plan to ease restrictions as more people are vaccinated against the disease.

Tuesday marks the second day in a row the province has recorded fewer than 300 new cases.

Of the new cases, 70 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 176 were in the Fraser Health region, three were in Island Health, 35 were in Interior Health, and four were in Northern Health.

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose by nine to 301 while the number of patients in intensive care declined by three to 93.

The one death brings the province’s COVID-19-related death toll to 1,680.

There have been a total of 142,636 cases in the province since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, of which 3,782 remain active.

Earlier in the day, the B.C. government introduced a four-step plan to return to what the province called “a slow and gradual return to a more normal life.”

–With files from The Canadian Press