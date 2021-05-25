Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman held captive, sexually assaulted on Ebb and Flow First Nation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 4:58 pm
Dauphin courthouse building. View image in full screen
Dauphin courthouse building. Global News

A 54-year-old man from Ebb and Flow First Nation has been arrested and faces a Dauphin court date Tuesday after being charged with kidnapping and sexual assault May 20.

RCMP said a 44-year-old Winnipeg woman had been held against her will and sexually assaulted at an Ebb and Flow home over a period of time, before managing to get out and receive emergency medical care.

Read more: Winnipeg man, 84, charged with attempted abduction of girl walking to school

The suspect is facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault, assault, administering a noxious substance and uttering threats, and remains in custody.

