Winnipeg woman held captive, sexually assaulted on Ebb and Flow First Nation

A 54-year-old man from Ebb and Flow First Nation has been arrested and faces a Dauphin court date Tuesday after being charged with kidnapping and sexual assault May 20.

RCMP said a 44-year-old Winnipeg woman had been held against her will and sexually assaulted at an Ebb and Flow home over a period of time, before managing to get out and receive emergency medical care.

The suspect is facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault, assault, administering a noxious substance and uttering threats, and remains in custody.

