Free shuttle service in Middlesex County to help residents access vaccine, medical appointments

To ensure vulnerable and low-income residents have access to COVID-19 vaccinations and more, Middlesex County and Voyago have partnered together to create a free shuttle service.

Starting Tuesday, the shuttle service is available for residents to reach vacation and medical appointments in an effort to ensure the health and safety of the entire community.

The service will be temporary as the Middlesex-London region ramps up capacity at several vaccination clinics over the next few months.

In a statement, the county says the program is aimed at low-income residents and those with limited transportation options for medical appointments including getting to the hospital or a vaccine appointment.

“We are so pleased that this partnership will increase access for eligible Middlesex County community members to the vaccination clinics and medical appointments,” said Cathy Burghardt-Jesson, warden of Middlesex County.

“This service will help support and protect the health of our most vulnerable populations.”

The new project is made possible by funding from Ontario’s Social Service Relief Fund (SSRF).

The round trip service will operate from Monday to Sunday between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with residents required to pre-book an appointment.

“This new shuttle service is a great example of working together to help our community and remove barriers to accessing vaccines or other medically necessary appointments,” said Cindy Howard, general manager of finance and community services at Middlesex County.

Voyago has implemented additional measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and employees in response to the pandemic.

The London-based transportation company said riders can expect multiple safety measures during their trip, including frequent cleaning of the van between passengers and contactless pickup and drop off. Masks or other face coverings are mandatory on the shuttle at all times.

All passengers will be required to complete the COVID-19 screening checklist before boarding the vehicle and wear a mask for the duration of their trip.

Middlesex County residents with an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination or other medical appointments in Middlesex County or London and require transportation to and from an appointment, can call Voyago Transportation at 1-888-465-0783 to book a trip between 5 a.m. and midnight.