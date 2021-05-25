Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian hit by car in southeast Calgary seriously injured, police seek witnesses

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 1:03 pm
Calgary police are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed a crash on Monday, May 24 at the intersection of Canyon Meadows Drive and Deer Ridge Drive S.E. View image in full screen
Calgary police are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed a crash on Monday, May 24 at the intersection of Canyon Meadows Drive and Deer Ridge Drive S.E. Tom Reynolds / Global News

Calgary police are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed a crash that badly injured a pedestrian on Monday.

It happened at the intersection of Canyon Meadows Drive and Deer Ridge Drive S.E. at around 10:15 p.m.

Read more: Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in southwest Calgary

Police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, was hit by a northbound 2009 Hyundai Accent as it began to turn from Deer Ridge Drive onto westbound Canyon Meadows Drive.

Trending Stories

The victim was “thrown a significant distance,” according to a Tuesday news release.

Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital where she remains in serious but stable condition.

Read more: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in southeast Calgary

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, a man in his 70s, stayed at the scene. Police said neither speed, drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCPS tagpedestrian hit tagCalgary Crash tagPedestrian Crash tagPedestrian Hit By Car tagCalgary car crash tagCanyon Meadows Drive tagDeer Ridge Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers