Pedestrian hit by car in southeast Calgary seriously injured, police seek witnesses

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed a crash that badly injured a pedestrian on Monday.

It happened at the intersection of Canyon Meadows Drive and Deer Ridge Drive S.E. at around 10:15 p.m.

Read more: Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in southwest Calgary

Police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, was hit by a northbound 2009 Hyundai Accent as it began to turn from Deer Ridge Drive onto westbound Canyon Meadows Drive.

The victim was “thrown a significant distance,” according to a Tuesday news release.

Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital where she remains in serious but stable condition.

Read more: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in southeast Calgary

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, a man in his 70s, stayed at the scene. Police said neither speed, drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.