Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 motorcyclists crash and run in Cambridge after seeing emergency lights: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 11:44 am
Waterloo Regional Police say two motorcyclists crashed their bikes after an officer flashed their lights early Monday morning. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say two motorcyclists crashed their bikes after an officer flashed their lights early Monday morning. Alex_Schmidt via Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police say two motorcyclists crashed their bikes after an officer flashed their lights early Monday morning.

Police say the officers were on patrol near area Elgin Street North and Avenue Road just before 5 a.m. when they spotted the two motorcycles speeding.

Read more: Truck pulled from road after modified tailpipe blows exhaust fumes into cab, Waterloo police say

They say the officer activated their lights in an attempt to pull the bikes over but the motorcycles sped up and wiped out at the intersection.

Trending Stories

Police say the riders took off on foot and have not been found.

Read more: Cambridge, Ont., man facing more than a dozen new charges in child pornography investigation

Story continues below advertisement

They say both bikes were severely damaged and had the wrong plates attached.

Officers continue to investigate and police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge news tagCambridge crime tagCambridge drugs tagCambridge motorcycle crash tagElgin Street North Cambridge tagAvenue Road Cambridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers