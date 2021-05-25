2 motorcyclists crash and run in Cambridge after seeing emergency lights: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two motorcyclists crashed their bikes after an officer flashed their lights early Monday morning.

Police say the officers were on patrol near area Elgin Street North and Avenue Road just before 5 a.m. when they spotted the two motorcycles speeding.

They say the officer activated their lights in an attempt to pull the bikes over but the motorcycles sped up and wiped out at the intersection.

Police say the riders took off on foot and have not been found.

They say both bikes were severely damaged and had the wrong plates attached.

Officers continue to investigate and police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.