Middlesex-London Health Unit issues 2nd heat alert of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

With a potentially record-breaking high of 32 C and an overnight low of 21 C forecast for London, Ont., on Tuesday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a one-day heat alert and is reminding the public to take precautions against the heat.

Environment Canada has also issued special weather statements for much of southwestern Ontario over the hot and humid conditions.

It’s the second heat alert issued by the MLHU this year, with the first issued last Friday, May 21. The high was forecast to hit 31 C, reaching the threshold to prompt the alert, though the mercury only reached 29.8 C, according to Environment Canada.

If the temperature reaches the 32 C expected on Tuesday, it would set a new record. Currently, the highest temperature recorded on May 25 was 31.2 C set in 2012.

Story continues below advertisement

The heat alert is expected to be lifted by Wednesday, when the forecast calls for a high of 27 C and rain.

Read more: Hot and humid forecast prompts special weather statement from Environment Canada

In a release, the health unit said it wants to remind the public to make plans for outdoor activity, including dressing lightly, taking breaks from working outdoors and staying hydrated.

“This very summer-like weather naturally draws us outdoors, especially when we all feel like we’ve been stuck indoors for months. Anyone who is going to be spending time outside today needs to remember that a little planning goes a long way,” says MLHU public health inspector Randy Walker.

“Bringing some water along with you and planning to take some breaks from the heat to cool off would be important parts of planning for the day, especially if you’re going to be outside for any length of time today.”

The MLHU has more information about how to identify and respond to heat-related illness, as well as information about local municipal cooling centres, on its website.

In addition to taking precautions for the heat, the MLHU is also reminding everyone to “follow the public health guidance in place to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask or face covering, maintaining a six-foot physical distance from others and cleaning your hands frequently.”

Story continues below advertisement

4:24 Heat, sweet and neat May long weekend grilling recipes Heat, sweet and neat May long weekend grilling recipes