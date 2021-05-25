Hot and humid forecast prompts special weather statement from Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as forecasters are predicting potential record-setting heat Tuesday.

The National Weather Agency says the temperature could hit 32 degrees Celsius in the London area, and while feel even hotter once you factor in the humidex.

According to Environment Canada, that would surpass the current record of 31.2 C set in 2012.

Residents are advised to limit their time outdoors and take plenty of precautions, like staying hydrated and dressing appropriately for the heat.

The overnight low Tuesday is only expected to fall to 21 C. Relief is expected to come Wednesday with rain in the forecast, and the daytime high to hover around 27 C.

The special weather statement comes days after the Middlesex London Health Unit issued its first heat alert of the year on Friday.