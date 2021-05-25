Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Hot and humid forecast prompts special weather statement from Environment Canada

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 25, 2021 8:01 am
Noah Cooper, 5 was out enjoying the reopening of splash pads n London Saturday May 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Noah Cooper, 5 was out enjoying the reopening of splash pads n London Saturday May 22, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as forecasters are predicting potential record-setting heat Tuesday.

The National Weather Agency says the temperature could hit 32 degrees Celsius in the London area, and while feel even hotter once you factor in the humidex.

According to Environment Canada, that would surpass the current record of 31.2 C set in 2012.

Read more: Ontario feels heat, backtracks after splash pad backlash

Residents are advised to limit their time outdoors and take plenty of precautions, like staying hydrated and dressing appropriately for the heat.

Trending Stories

The overnight low Tuesday is only expected to fall to 21 C. Relief is expected to come Wednesday with rain in the forecast, and the daytime high to hover around 27 C.

Story continues below advertisement

The special weather statement comes days after the Middlesex London Health Unit issued its first heat alert of the year on Friday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLondon tagWeather tagHeat tagMiddlesex County tagStrathroy tagHot tagLondon ontario heat warning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers