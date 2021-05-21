Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario mayors push back on decision to keep splash pads closed ahead of long weekend

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 10:04 am
Splash pads will remain closed over the hot long weekend after Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan squashed local hopes the sites would reopen. File photo. View image in full screen
Splash pads will remain closed over the hot long weekend after Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan squashed local hopes the sites would reopen. File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Some mayors of Ontario cities are hoping provincial officials reconsider plans not to allow splash pads to reopen as temperatures in some parts of the province are set to pass 30 C during the Victoria Day weekend.

The backlash started in Ottawa, which had planned to open up the 127 splash pads across the city on Friday, as the city’s top doctor argued the sites fell under the same exemption to Ontario’s stay-at-home order as playground equipment. Dr. Vera Etches cited the important role the waterworks play in keeping families cool and active over the summer as part of the plan.

But the COVID-19 reopening plan laid out by Ontario officials on Thursday has splash pads staying closed until the first step of the provincial reopening, currently slated for sometime mid-June.

Click to play video: 'Ontario government unveils COVID-19 reopening plan' Ontario government unveils COVID-19 reopening plan
Ontario government unveils COVID-19 reopening plan

The city confirmed in a release Thursday evening that Ontario’s plans put the kibosh on splash pad reopening locally.

Story continues below advertisement

“We understand and share your disappointment, especially with summer-like temperatures,” the city said in a message to residents.

Read more: What you can do and when under Ontario’s new 3-phase COVID-19 reopening plan

 

Trending Stories

Mayor Jim Watson joined other councillors in the city calling on Premier Doug Ford to reverse his decision and allow splash pads to reopen at the same time as golf and other outdoor activities resume on Saturday.

Other mayors in the province joined Watson’s call Friday morning, with Brampton’s Patrick Brown, Burlington’s Marianne Meed Ward and Mississauga’s Bonnie Crombie adding their voices to those pushing the province to reconsider its plans.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Ontario’s Ministry of Health for comment on why splash pads are staying closed until the reopening plan begins in June and whether the province is willing to reconsider its policy.

Click to play video: 'Ontario businesses react to COVID-19 reopening plan' Ontario businesses react to COVID-19 reopening plan
Ontario businesses react to COVID-19 reopening plan
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Jim Watson tagottawa covid tagOntario Reopening Plan tagOttawa splash pads tagOntario covid reopening tagOttawa splash pads closed tagOutdoor activities reopening Ontario tagsplash pads closed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers