Ontario mayors push back on decision to keep splash pads closed ahead of long weekend

Some mayors of Ontario cities are hoping provincial officials reconsider plans not to allow splash pads to reopen as temperatures in some parts of the province are set to pass 30 C during the Victoria Day weekend.

The backlash started in Ottawa, which had planned to open up the 127 splash pads across the city on Friday, as the city’s top doctor argued the sites fell under the same exemption to Ontario’s stay-at-home order as playground equipment. Dr. Vera Etches cited the important role the waterworks play in keeping families cool and active over the summer as part of the plan.

But the COVID-19 reopening plan laid out by Ontario officials on Thursday has splash pads staying closed until the first step of the provincial reopening, currently slated for sometime mid-June.

The city confirmed in a release Thursday evening that Ontario’s plans put the kibosh on splash pad reopening locally.

“We understand and share your disappointment, especially with summer-like temperatures,” the city said in a message to residents.

Mayor Jim Watson joined other councillors in the city calling on Premier Doug Ford to reverse his decision and allow splash pads to reopen at the same time as golf and other outdoor activities resume on Saturday.

Other mayors in the province joined Watson’s call Friday morning, with Brampton’s Patrick Brown, Burlington’s Marianne Meed Ward and Mississauga’s Bonnie Crombie adding their voices to those pushing the province to reconsider its plans.

I support this push from @JimWatsonOttawa to allow splash pads. With temps in the high 20s now, I hope the Province will permit splash pads to open this long weekend. Outdoor activities are low risk. It’s also an equity issue for families who don’t have their own backyards. https://t.co/chQTNJGZqF — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) May 21, 2021

I stand with my fellow mayors @BonnieCrombie @JimWatsonOttawa calling on @fordnation to open splash pads for this weekend. This is an equity issue – many of our residents don’t have back yards. It’s going to be hot. Let our residents safely cool off! Please RT/email your MPP. https://t.co/jpYz3vU2p6 — Marianne Meed Ward (@MariannMeedWard) May 21, 2021

Global News has reached out to Ontario’s Ministry of Health for comment on why splash pads are staying closed until the reopening plan begins in June and whether the province is willing to reconsider its policy.

