Crime

Opioids, cannabis, stun gun seized during traffic stop in Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 9:49 am
Drugs and weapons were seized in Peterborough during a traffic stop by OPP. View image in full screen
Drugs and weapons were seized in Peterborough during a traffic stop by OPP. Peterborough County OPP

An Ennismore, Ont., man faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop by OPP in Peterborough on Saturday night.

Peterborough County OPP say around 11 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint on Chemong Road just outside the city’s north limits. OPP found the vehicle on Brookdale Crescent in Peterborough.

Read more: Federal government to fund safer drug supply pilot project in Peterborough

OPP allege the driver was in possession of illicit drugs. They say they searched the vehicle and seized fentanyl, OxyContin, cannabis, cash, cellphones, a pellet gun, a flashlight/stun gun and other drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell Lock, 27, of Ennismore, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (opioid), one count each of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, and occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 30.

