Peterborough police make impaired driving arrests over Victoria Day weekend

Police made two impaired driving arrests in Peterborough over the Victoria Day weekend.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, in one incident on Monday afternoon, police around 12:20 p.m. found a vehicle driving erratically and stopping at green lights in the Parkhill Road and Wallis Drive area before coming to a stop in a parking lot.
Officers determined the driver was under the influence of drugs. Some drug paraphernalia were also located.
Ryan Clark, 27, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving, driving while under suspension, failure to surrender a suspended, revoked or cancelled licence, failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in Peterborough on June 8.
Impaired by alcohol arrest
Around 8 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to a call from a witness about a vehicle that had fled the scene after it had struck another vehicle in a parking lot in the Sherbrooke Street and Denure Drive area.
Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle at a nearby residence. Police located the driver and determined he was impaired by alcohol.
John Hobbins, 62, of Peterborough was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).
He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court on June 23.
