Peterborough police charged 22 with impaired driving as of April 30

Peterborough police charged 22 drivers with impaired driving by the end April, according to statistics released Wednesday.

The Peterborough Police Service released some impaired driving statistics Wednesday as part of Canada Road Safety Week. This year’s theme is “Not Worth the Risk,” which asks motorists to recognize that there is no excuse for unsafe driving behaviour.

According to Const. Matt Gill with the service’s traffic unit, of the 22 motorists charged, there have been an even split between alcohol-related and drug-related arrests. The service patrols Peterborough, the village of Lakefield and Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Thirty-six per cent of the cases (eight) stemmed from a motor vehicle collision.

Of the 22 drivers, 18 were men. Half of the motorists were between the ages of 26 to 35.

“As we have said many times before, if you choose to drink or use drugs, please don’t drive,” McGill said.

“Make the responsible decision to stay overnight, take a taxi or make alternate arrangements. If you choose to drive while impaired, you’re not only jeopardizing your own life, you’re also jeopardizing the life of all other motorists and pedestrians.”

Canada Road Safety Week is sponsored by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and Transport Canada. The initiative is part of Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025, which has a goal of making Canada’s roads the safest in the world by 2025.

City police will be focusing on distracted driving, fatigued driving and not wearing a seatbelt during the safety blitz campaign and featuring videos on their YouTube channel.

