Canada election: Pierrefonds–Dollard

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The riding of Pierrefonds–Dollard includes the city of City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, as well as the boroughs of L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève Pierrefonds-Roxboro in Montreal.

The riding was created in 1986 by combining the parts of Dollard and Vaudreuil ridings. Liberal Frank Baylis won in 2015 but did not seek re-election in the 2019 federal election.

Sameer Zuberi was elected for the Liberals in 2019.

Candidates

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal: Sameer Zuberi (incumbent)