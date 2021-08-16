Canada election: Pierrefonds–Dollard

The riding of Pierrefonds–Dollard includes the city of City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, as well as the boroughs of L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève Pierrefonds-Roxboro in Montreal.
The riding was created in 1986 by combining the parts of Dollard and Vaudreuil ridings. Liberal Frank Baylis won in 2015 but did not seek re-election in the 2019 federal election.
Sameer Zuberi was elected for the Liberals in 2019.
Candidates
Liberal: Sameer Zuberi (incumbent)
