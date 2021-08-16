SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:30 am
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount. Elections Canada

The riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount consists of the cities of Montréal-Ouest and Westmount, as well as part of the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce in Montreal.

The riding was introduced in 2013 following a redistribution. It’s made of former ridings Westmount-Ville Marie and Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Lachine.

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount carried a strong Liberal hold until 2011 when the NDP’s Isabelle Morin won the seat. The riding went back to the Liberals in 2015 when Marc Garneau won the seat, which he has held since. Prior to that, Garneau was MP of the Westmount—Ville-Marie riding from 2008 until 2015.

Garneau was Canada’s transport minister from 2015 to 2021. He became the minister of foreign affairs in January after a cabinet shuffle.

Nineteen per cent of recent immigrants in this riding are from Iran.

Candidates

Liberal: Marc Garneau

