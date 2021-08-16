Canada election: Trois-Rivières

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Trois-Rivières contains most urban parts of Trois-Rivières, excluding Pointe-du-Lac to the west. It lost the northeastern, rural areas of Trois-Rivières during the 2012 electoral boundaries redistribution, but added the western edge of the city.

The riding has existed since Canada’s first election in 1867 (then known as “Three Rivers”).

Current MP Louise Charbonneau was first elected to the riding in 2019 to represent the Bloc Québécois. Prior to that, the seat was held by the NDP’s Robert Aubin, who was elected during the orange wave in 2011.

From 1993 to 2011, the riding had been represented by a Bloc MP.

Former Quebec premier Maurice Le Noblet Duplessis was born and raised in Trois-Rivières.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Louise Charbonneau (incumbent)

