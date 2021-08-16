SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Trois-Rivières

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:30 am
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Trois-Rivières. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Trois-Rivières. ELECTIONS CANADA

The riding of Trois-Rivières contains most urban parts of Trois-Rivières, excluding Pointe-du-Lac to the west. It lost the northeastern, rural areas of Trois-Rivières during the 2012 electoral boundaries redistribution, but added the western edge of the city.

The riding has existed since Canada’s first election in 1867 (then known as “Three Rivers”).

Current MP Louise Charbonneau was first elected to the riding in 2019 to represent the Bloc Québécois. Prior to that, the seat was held by the NDP’s Robert Aubin, who was elected during the orange wave in 2011.

Trending Stories

From 1993 to 2011, the riding had been represented by a Bloc MP.

Former Quebec premier Maurice Le Noblet Duplessis was born and raised in Trois-Rivières.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Louise Charbonneau (incumbent)

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagTrois Rivieres tag2021 federal election tagLouise Charbonneau tagTrois-Rivières incumbent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers