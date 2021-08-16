Canada election: Sherbrooke

Send this page to someone via email

A completely urban riding, Sherbrooke includes most of the city of Sherbrooke, excluding Bromptonville, Rock Forest and Lennoxville. The riding used to include Bromptonville, but through redistribution now includes all of the Mont Bellevue area instead.

Bloc Québécois MP Serge Cardin held the riding, which has been represented in the House of Commons since 1925, from 1998 to 2011, generally winning by comfortable margins.

In 2011, the NDP’s Pierre-Luc Dusseault defeated Cardin by seven percentage points to become the youngest MP in Canadian history at 19 years old.

Dusseault held the seat until 2019, when Liberal candidate Élisabeth Brière won the riding.

Former Quebec premier and Progressive Conservative leader Jean Charest held this riding from 1984 to 1998, including the 1993 election, when the PC party was reduced to just two seats. Prior to that, the riding had been held by the Liberals from 1968 to 1984.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

Liberal: Élisabeth Brière (incumbent)