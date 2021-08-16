Canada election: Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel

Send this page to someone via email

An urban seat within the city of Montreal, the riding of Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel includes the borough of Saint Leonard and north Saint-Michel.

Since first being represented in the House of Commons in 1988, the riding has only elected Liberal MPs. Throughout its history, the riding has been mired in various controversies.

Alfonso Gagliano was first elected in 1984, but resigned in 2002 when he was appointed ambassador to Denmark, a post he later lost following allegations of financial abuses in the sponsorship program while he was minister of public works in Canada.

Gagliano was replaced in a byelection by Massimo Pacetti, who was kicked out of the Liberal caucus in 2014 after allegations of harassment by two NDP MPs.

Fast-forward to 2019, when Hassan Guillet was set to be the Liberal candidate for the riding. His nomination was revoked by the party after allegations of antisemitism were made against him, which he denied.

Story continues below advertisement

Guillet ran as an Independent in 2019 but lost to Liberal Patricia Lattanzio.

Candidates

Liberal: Patricia Lattanzio (incumbent)