Canada

Canada election: Saint-Laurent

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:31 am
Canada election: Saint-Laurent - image View image in full screen
Elections Canada

The riding of Saint-Laurent closely resembles the former riding of Saint-Laurent—Cartierville.

The name change reflects the move of Cartierville to the neighbouring riding, which also includes Ahuntsic, during the 2012 electoral redistribution.

The Liberals have held this seat since it was created in 1988, making it one of the strongest Liberal strongholds in the country.

Incumbent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos was first elected during a byelection in 2017 after former MP Stéphane Dion announced he was stepping down.

As part of Justin Trudeau’s government, Dion served as minister of foreign affairs until a 2017 cabinet shuffle that put Chrystia Freeland, later named deputy prime minister, in the role.

Candidates

Liberal: Emmanuella Lambropoulos (incumbent)

