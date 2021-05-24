Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - George Floyd: Rally held in Minneapolis ahead of 1-year anniversary of his death

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Popular North Vancouver hiking trail remains closed Monday as officers search for bear

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 1:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Bear tracks, charges hikers in North Vancouver on popular trail' Bear tracks, charges hikers in North Vancouver on popular trail
B.C. conservation officers spent Friday afternoon hunting a bear that charged and took a swipe at a hiker on a popular trail in North Vancouver. The man's thigh was cut, though he was otherwise unharmed. Nadia Stewart has the details.

A popular hiking trail in North Vancouver remains closed this holiday Monday as conservation officers are still searching for a black bear.

North Vancouver RCMP said they were called on Friday after five people encountered the bear on St. George’s and Peer Gynt Trail from the Upper Lonsdale area to Mt. Fromme.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said a man suffered minor injuries to his leg after being clawed by the bear, and that no one else was injured.

The bear has not been located and officers are asking the public to stay away from the area.

Click to play video: 'Hikers describe black bear attack on North Vancouver’s Mt Fromme trail' Hikers describe black bear attack on North Vancouver’s Mt Fromme trail
Hikers describe black bear attack on North Vancouver’s Mt Fromme trail

Read more: Hiker attacked by black bear, North Vancouver trail closed

Story continues below advertisement

Click to play video: 'North Vancouver bear attack' North Vancouver bear attack
North Vancouver bear attack

Read more: Family of bears spotted wandering residential Surrey neighbourhood

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Bear tagBlack Bear tagMt. Fromme tagnorth vancouver bear attack tagMt Fromme Bear tagBear attack BC tagBear attack North Vancouver tagBear swipes at hikers tagMt. Fromme bear attack tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers