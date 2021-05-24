Popular North Vancouver hiking trail remains closed Monday as officers search for bear

A popular hiking trail in North Vancouver remains closed this holiday Monday as conservation officers are still searching for a black bear.
North Vancouver RCMP said they were called on Friday after five people encountered the bear on St. George’s and Peer Gynt Trail from the Upper Lonsdale area to Mt. Fromme.
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said a man suffered minor injuries to his leg after being clawed by the bear, and that no one else was injured.
The bear has not been located and officers are asking the public to stay away from the area.
