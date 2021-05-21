Hiker attacked by black bear, North Vancouver trail closed

Send this page to someone via email

Conservation officers were called to North Vancouver Friday after a hiker was attacked by a bear.

North Vancouver RCMP said it was called after five people encountered the bear on St. George’s and Peer Gynt Trail from the Upper Lonsdale area to Mt. Fromme.

“They encountered a bear on the trail that displayed some aggressive behaviour towards them they were trying to get away and the bear followed them,” Sgt. Peter DeVries said.

“This was one of those standard bear encounters that sometimes happens on the North Shore Mountains.”

ALERT: We are responding to a call of a #bear on St. George's and Peer Gynt trail from the Upper Lonsdale area to Mt. Fromme in #NorthVan. Please be alert and stay clear from that area for now. For information on Bear safety, go to: https://t.co/yExszupv5o #bearaware pic.twitter.com/De9bjDII3s — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) May 21, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

District of North Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services said a hiker was charged by a black bear and received a laceration on their thigh.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said paramedics assessed one person for minor injuries, but that they were not taken to hospital.

Police said all hikers were safe.

The trail is closed and people are being asked to avoid the Mt. Fromme area for at least 24 hours.

More to come…

3:36 Program to help B.C. residents track wildlife in their area Program to help B.C. residents track wildlife in their area – May 2, 2021