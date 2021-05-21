Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - California wildfires threaten Santa Barbara homes, workplaces

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Hiker attacked by black bear, North Vancouver trail closed

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 5:29 pm
File photo. Conservation officers, police and firefighters have been deployed to the Mt. Fromme area in North Vancouver after a hiker was attacked by a black bear. View image in full screen
File photo. Conservation officers, police and firefighters have been deployed to the Mt. Fromme area in North Vancouver after a hiker was attacked by a black bear. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Conservation officers were called to North Vancouver Friday after a hiker was attacked by a bear.

Read more: B.C. bear caught on video trying to score easy snack from bird feeders

North Vancouver RCMP said it was called after five people encountered the bear on St. George’s and Peer Gynt Trail from the Upper Lonsdale area to Mt. Fromme.

“They encountered a bear on the trail that displayed some aggressive behaviour towards them they were trying to get away and the bear followed them,” Sgt. Peter DeVries said.

“This was one of those standard bear encounters that sometimes happens on the North Shore Mountains.”

Story continues below advertisement

District of North Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services said a hiker was charged by a black bear and received a laceration on their thigh.

Trending Stories

B.C. Emergency Health Services said paramedics assessed one person for minor injuries, but that they were not taken to hospital.

Police said all hikers were safe.

The trail is closed and people are being asked to avoid the Mt. Fromme area for at least 24 hours.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Program to help B.C. residents track wildlife in their area' Program to help B.C. residents track wildlife in their area
Program to help B.C. residents track wildlife in their area – May 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Black Bear tagbear attack tagblack bear attack tagnorth vancouver bear attack tagnorth vancouver bear taghiker bear attack taghiker injured tagnorth shore bear attack tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers