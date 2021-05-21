Hiker attacked by black bear, North Vancouver trail closed

Conservation officers were called to North Vancouver Friday after a hiker was attacked by a bear.
North Vancouver RCMP said it was called after five people encountered the bear on St. George’s and Peer Gynt Trail from the Upper Lonsdale area to Mt. Fromme.
“They encountered a bear on the trail that displayed some aggressive behaviour towards them they were trying to get away and the bear followed them,” Sgt. Peter DeVries said.
“This was one of those standard bear encounters that sometimes happens on the North Shore Mountains.”
District of North Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services said a hiker was charged by a black bear and received a laceration on their thigh.
B.C. Emergency Health Services said paramedics assessed one person for minor injuries, but that they were not taken to hospital.
Police said all hikers were safe.
The trail is closed and people are being asked to avoid the Mt. Fromme area for at least 24 hours.
More to come…
