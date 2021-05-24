New Brunswick reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, including 1 at Fredericton school

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, 11 of which are in Zone 3, or the Fredericton region.

The Fredericton cases include three people aged 19 or under, one person in their 20s, six people in their 30s and one person in their 70s. Ten of those cases are contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

In a release, the province said it has confirmed a case at Connaught Street School in Fredericton and the school community has been notified. Public Health has directed students, staff and their familied to self isolate, get tested and self-monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days.

Tuesday will be an “operational response day,” the release said, and students will begin online learning on Wednesday.

“School staff will contact families directly regarding any further impact on learning,” it said.

“If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.”

The other four cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton region, and are all people in their 20s. One case is a close contact of a previously reported case and the other three are under investigation.

There are now 134 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Seven patients are hospitalized, including three in intensive care. One of the intensive care patients is being hospitalized outside of New Brunswick.

New exposure notifications

The release also included some new exposure notices and a correction to a previous one.

It said previously reported dates for a potential exposure to a positive case of COVID-19 at the Fredericton YMCA daycare at 570 York St. were incorrect. The correct dates are now Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19, rather than May 17 and 18 as initially reported.

The affected families have been notified, and Public Health is asking the families and staff to “restrict their movements for the next 48 hours as contact tracing is carried out.”

The province also released a list of new public potential exposure locations:

Costco, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton on Saturday, May 15, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre, 1399 Regent St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Walmart, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Dollarama, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton on Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Fadi’s Pizza, 312 Main St., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m.

Fredericton Regional Centre, 300 St. Mary’s St., on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Atlantic Superstore, 116 Main St., Fredericton on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A full list of potential exposures can be found on the province’s website.