COVID-19: New Brunswick reporting 14 new cases, more than half in Fredericton region

New Brunswick is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, more than half of which are in the Fredericton region.

In Fredericton, a case has been confirmed at a daycare and potential exposures have been identified at two churches and a gas station.

Of the new cases, two are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), eight are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), three are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region), and one is in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

All of the cases are either travel-related or contacts of previously-confirmed cases, except for two cases that are under investigation in the Fredericton region.

There have been eight recoveries since Saturday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 128.

Eight patients are hospitalized in total, seven of whom are in New Brunswick. One patient is from New Brunswick, but is hospitalized out of province and in an intensive care unit.

Potential exposures at Fredericton daycare, churches, gas station

Public Health confirms there was potential exposure to a positive case at the Fredericton YMCA daycare at 570 York St. on May 17 and 18.

The affected families have been notified, and Public Health is asking the families and staff to “restrict their movements for the next 48 hours as contact tracing is carried out.”

As well, potential public exposure to the virus has been identified at:

Christ Church (Parish) Church, 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton on May 16, 10:30 a.m. service.

Hope City Church, 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton on May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services.

Petro Canada, 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton on May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Public Health has also identified a positive case among a traveller on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 7948 – from Regina to Toronto, departed at 1:05 p.m. on May 20.

Air Canada Flight 8946– from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:47 p.m. on May 20.

