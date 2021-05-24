SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Chestermere residents rally around local businesses at risk of going under

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 5:02 pm
A fundraising campaign has been started to help Chestermere businesses hurt by pandemic health restrictions. View image in full screen
A fundraising campaign has been started to help Chestermere businesses hurt by pandemic health restrictions. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

A pair of Chestermere residents have started a fundraiser to help local businesses struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lights have been off at Lisa Wong’s gym in Chestermere since early April when group fitness activities were banned for a third in Alberta, in an attempt to bring rising case counts and hospitalizations back under control.

Read more: Alberta shuts down indoor dining, group fitness amid surging 3rd wave COVID-19, variant cases

“It’s been heartbreaking. It’s been emotional. Certainly the third time has been the hardest,” said Wong, who owns the F45 Training Chestermere.

Even with the lights off she said the ENMAX bill is over $900 a month and rent is $7,000. Every month, Wong takes on more debt.

“The bills don’t stop just because the doors are locked. The bills are thousands and thousands of dollars every month and the income is zero.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The bills don't stop just because the doors are locked. The bills are thousands and thousands of dollars every month and the income is zero.
Story continues below advertisement

“There are days when I want to pull the plug but there’s other days where I am determined to make it work. But we are quite literally rebuilding from ground zero,” Wong said.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s service industry hit hardest again by job losses: Study' Alberta’s service industry hit hardest again by job losses: Study
Alberta’s service industry hit hardest again by job losses: Study

Wong is thankful for government grants but said they don’t do enough to cover the bills.

Read more: Calgary small business owners react to COVID-19 relief grant

To help local business owners, Chestermere resident and former business owner Laurie Dunn has started a fundraising campaign with the help of fellow resident Michelle Eldjarnson.

The goal is to raise $50,000, with money being distributed to qualifying businesses.

“Even if we can give every business that needs help $1,000, maybe that will pay a bill. I know it’s not going to get them from under their debt but it’s something,” Dunn said.

Story continues below advertisement

Dunn said small businesses in the community give Chestermere character.

“I know this community is generous so I would ask them to donate that 20 bucks. This isn’t about the businesses that have already closed as sad as that is, it’s about trying to keep more from closing,” Dunn said.

Click to play video: 'Alberta businesses brace for 3rd round of COVID-19 restrictions, closures' Alberta businesses brace for 3rd round of COVID-19 restrictions, closures
Alberta businesses brace for 3rd round of COVID-19 restrictions, closures – May 7, 2021

As for Wong, she’s determined to get through this bleak time. She said knowing the community has her back goes a a long way.

“I think it’s amazing that they are supporting many businesses. The ultimate goal is to help everyone prevent more businesses from closing,” Wong said.

Read more: GYMVMT to close some locations after bankruptcy filing, vows to keep fighting

The deadline for donations is June 25, with funds expected to be disbursed by June 30.

Story continues below advertisement

The most recent restrictions were put in place on May 5 for at least three weeks and will remain in place until it is safe to begin easing measures province wide according to Alberta Health.

Read more: Vaccines and transmission: What factors will determine whether Alberta will reopen in 4-6 weeks?

“As the premier stated last week, the government is developing a path forward to begin easing restrictions and is expected to announce more details soon,” spokesperson Tom McMillan in a statement on Monday.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 Alberta tagCOVID-19 Restrictions tagSmall Business tagAlberta COVID-19 restrictions tagChestermere tagAlberta COVID-19 restrictions small businesses tagChestermere businesses tagChestermere residents tagChestermere small business fundraiser tagChestermere small businesses tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers