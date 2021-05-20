Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Alberta Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide another in-person COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m., which will be streamed live in this story post.

This is the fourth time this week Hinshaw has held a COVID-19 update.

Thursday’s update comes after 908 new COVID-19 cases were identified on Wednesday. While new case numbers have come down in the last week or so, the positivity rate in Alberta was at 9.1 per cent Wednesday.

There were 685 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 185 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta sat at just over 18,000.

More than 2.27 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta. Hinshaw said Wednesday that about 50.5 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.