Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Alberta Thursday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 12:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Top doctor encourages Albertans of importance of COVID-19 measures ahead of long weekend' Top doctor encourages Albertans of importance of COVID-19 measures ahead of long weekend
WATCH ABOVE: Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she is urging Albertans to remember the importance of following public health guidelines over the May long weekend because “the more we step up right now the better our summer will be.”

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide another in-person COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m., which will be streamed live in this story post.

Read more: All Alberta students K-12 returning to classrooms May 25, except for 1 region

This is the fourth time this week Hinshaw has held a COVID-19 update.

Thursday’s update comes after 908 new COVID-19 cases were identified on Wednesday. While new case numbers have come down in the last week or so, the positivity rate in Alberta was at 9.1 per cent Wednesday.

There were 685 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 185 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Read more: Vaccines and transmission: What factors will determine whether Alberta will reopen in 4-6 weeks?

Active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta sat at just over 18,000.

More than 2.27 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta. Hinshaw said Wednesday that about 50.5 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.

