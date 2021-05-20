Manitoba premier to give COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier will give a COVID-19 update Thursday as intensive care units across the province continue to swell with novel coronavirus patients and hundreds of new infections are reported daily.

Brian Pallister has scheduled an 11 a.m. press conference. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

The media availability comes a day after health officials confirmed at least three critically ill COVID-19 patients have had to be moved to care in Ontario this week over fears Manitoba’s ICUs are hitting a breaking point.

The government would not rule out more transfers in the coming days as the province faces a third wave of the pandemic.

Health officials had warned in recent days that intensive care bed space was being stressed and that the province was fast approaching the peak of the second wave, when 129 beds were occupied. Before the pandemic, capacity was 72.

At last word Wednesday there were 131 patients in Manitoba intensive care units, including a record-setting 80 connected to COVID-19.

Manitoba has had the highest per-capita rate of new COVID-19 infections in the country in recent days.

Health officials reported 402 more cases Wednesday and four deaths, all connected to more contagious variants of concern. The percentage of people testing positive, averaged over the previous five days, stood at 13.5 per cent provincially and 15.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

— with files from The Canadian Press