SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Large crowds show up for car meet in Pickering

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 8:23 am
This car was seen doing doughnuts as a large crowd gathered around. View image in full screen
This car was seen doing doughnuts as a large crowd gathered around. Andrew Collins / Global News

Large crowds were seen gathered for a reported car meet in Pickering on Sunday despite ongoing COVID-19 regulations.

Videos from the scene showed numerous cars and crowds gathered in a parking lot. Images showed at least one vehicle doing doughnuts.

Durham Regional Police told Global News Sunday evening that they were aware of a car meet happening with around 200 vehicles and were on scene for its duration.

Read more: Video appears to show person setting fire to road as car does stunts in Toronto

Officers said at the time that it had been peaceful up until that point and no arrests or charges had been laid.

Police said they would be following up on violations of COVID-19 regulations.

Story continues below advertisement

Images from the scene didn’t initially show a visible police presence, but numerous officers were later observed in the area as paramedics tended to someone on the ground.

Global News followed up with Durham police later Sunday to inquire about any updates on the event, but did not receive a response.

Durham paramedics were also not able to be reached for comment.

Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan commented on the car meet on Twitter.

“We know that lockdown has been difficult for all of us. However, let’s not be careless especially now that we can see light at the end of this long tunnel,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re close to returning to some level of normalcy. Don’t do a disservice to the rest of our community.”

Ryan said police had been issuing citations.

Provincial COVID-19 restrictions currently limit outdoor gatherings to a maximum of five people.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagPickering tagDurham tagDurham Regional Police tagDurham Police tagPickering car meet tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers