Large crowds show up for car meet in Pickering

Large crowds were seen gathered for a reported car meet in Pickering on Sunday despite ongoing COVID-19 regulations.

Videos from the scene showed numerous cars and crowds gathered in a parking lot. Images showed at least one vehicle doing doughnuts.

Durham Regional Police told Global News Sunday evening that they were aware of a car meet happening with around 200 vehicles and were on scene for its duration.

Officers said at the time that it had been peaceful up until that point and no arrests or charges had been laid.

Police said they would be following up on violations of COVID-19 regulations.

Images from the scene didn’t initially show a visible police presence, but numerous officers were later observed in the area as paramedics tended to someone on the ground.

Global News followed up with Durham police later Sunday to inquire about any updates on the event, but did not receive a response.

.@DRPS say they continue to monitor the situation on Brock Road. Thousands still in attendance as drivers preform stunts. pic.twitter.com/kRcVvTOiAL — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) May 24, 2021

Durham paramedics were also not able to be reached for comment.

Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan commented on the car meet on Twitter.

“We know that lockdown has been difficult for all of us. However, let’s not be careless especially now that we can see light at the end of this long tunnel,” he said.

“We’re close to returning to some level of normalcy. Don’t do a disservice to the rest of our community.”

Ryan said police had been issuing citations.

Provincial COVID-19 restrictions currently limit outdoor gatherings to a maximum of five people.