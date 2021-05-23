Moncton man facing slew of charges after police chase in Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick man is facing a slew of charges after police in Nova Scotia used a spike belt to stop a vehicle that was allegedly speeding, stolen and had a hatchet between the driver and passenger seats.

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions between the two provinces, the suspect was further charged for violating the Health Protection and Emergency Measures acts.

The events began just before 8 p.m. on Saturday night when a member of the Cape Breton RCMP Traffic Services noticed a vehicle speeding in the Grand Lake Road area.

The police tried to stop the vehicle — a New Brunswick-plated blue Mazda CX5 that had been reported stolen from Moncton on May 17 — but the suspect sped away.

After that, police allege there were “numerous reports” of the vehicle driving dangerously and police “again encountered” the vehicle on Kings Road in the Portage area.

However, the driver was able to evade police again.

It was only when RCMP used a spike belt that they were able to stop the vehicle on Hwy 104 near River Bourgeois just after 9 p.m.

“Police arrested the driver and lone occupant without incident and located a hatchet between the driver and passenger seats,” RCMP noted in their news release.

Jordan Maxime Arsenault, 28, of Moncton is facing a long list of criminal charges including:

Two counts of flight from police

Two counts of dangerous driving

Two counts of failure to comply with undertaking condition

Two counts of failure to comply with probation order

Possession of property obtained by crime greater than $5,000

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Arsenault also faces provincial charges in Nova Scotia under the Motor Vehicle Act, Health Protection Act and Emergency Measures Act.

He is held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on May 25 after the Victoria Day long weekend.

