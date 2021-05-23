Program that allows gangsters to be removed from Kelowna bars and restaurants returns

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP will be operating its Inadmissible Patron Policy (IPP) program for the 8th year in a row this summer.

The program began eight years ago and according to police, has been extremely successful in ensuring community safety from organized criminal elements.

“The Kelowna RCMP began this program in 2013/2014, and we are thrilled to be engaging in the IPP Program for another summer,” said Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance.

The program gives RCMP officers the authority, under the B.C. Trespass Act, to escort inadmissible patrons off the premises on behalf of the business, such as restaurants and hotels.

Participation by businesses is voluntary.

RCMP said a patron can be deemed inadmissible if their lifestyle, associations or activities pose a risk to public safety.

According to RCMP, the criteria for inadmissibility under the IPP Program are:

Organized Crime and a gang member;

Known associates of Organized Crime or Gangs;

Involved in the drug trade through conviction or other police database;

History of violent criminal activity;

History of firearms offenses.

“Our officers work closely with our partner businesses to ensure that all inadmissible patrons are properly notified and the business is in compliance with regulations under the BC Trespass Act,” said Kelowna RCMP Inspector McAndie. “Our goal with this program is for all patrons at our local businesses to feel safe knowing they aren’t being placed at risk due to ongoing criminal conflict.”

Businesses interested in this program can contact the Kelowna Special Enforcement Team at E_Kelowna_ipp@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

