Health

COVID-19: B.C. RCMP turn back 103 vehicles, fine 2 at long weekend checkpoints

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 23, 2021 2:20 pm
A motorist continues onward after being stopped by an RCMP officer at a COVID-19 travel checkpoint on the Trans-Canada Highway north of Boston Bar, B.C., on Friday, May 7, 2021. Due to COVID-19 non-essential travel is banned between the province's three designated travel regions: the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley; Vancouver Island; and the Northern and Interior areas. Current restrictions are in place until at least May 25. View image in full screen
A motorist continues onward after being stopped by an RCMP officer at a COVID-19 travel checkpoint on the Trans-Canada Highway north of Boston Bar, B.C., on Friday, May 7, 2021. Due to COVID-19 non-essential travel is banned between the province's three designated travel regions: the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley; Vancouver Island; and the Northern and Interior areas. Current restrictions are in place until at least May 25. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia RCMP have turned back more than 100 vehicles at checkpoints enforcing COVID-19 restrictions against non-essential travel, and fined at least two people.

B.C. RCMP Southeast District spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said as of Saturday evening, 3,799 vehicles had passed through road checks on four key highways linking the Lower Mainland to the rest of B.C., while 103 were turned back.

Read more: Long weekend travel concerns as end of B.C.’s ‘circuit breaker’ restrictions looms

Police were stopping vehicles on Highway 99 near Lillooet, Highway 3 in Manning Park, Highway 5 at the old toll booths and Highway 1 near Boston Bar on Friday.

Click to play video: 'First fine issued for alleged travel ban violation, but not at a checkpoint' First fine issued for alleged travel ban violation, but not at a checkpoint
First fine issued for alleged travel ban violation, but not at a checkpoint – May 13, 2021

Officers were back at all of the locations except Boston Bar on Saturday.

“Two drivers were charged for allegedly failing to stop for police contrary to section 4 (1) pf the EPA – Travel Restrictions Order No. 2, which carries a $230 fine,” O’Donaghey said in an email.

READ MORE: COVID-19 travel checkpoints now in place on 4 B.C. highways

B.C.’s restrictions on non-essential travel split the province into three zones: the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, the Interior and North.

The restrictions are set to expire at midnight Tuesday morning, and health officials have been pleading with British Columbians to adhere to them over the Victoria Day long weekend.

 

