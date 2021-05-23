Five-year-old boy passes away from injuries in Dartmouth crash

Send this page to someone via email

A five-year-old boy who was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Dartmouth on Friday has died from his injuries.

The collision happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Portland Street and Spring Avenue between a pickup truck and a car.

A female driver and the boy were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police report that the child has since succumbed to his injuries.

On Facebook, friends and family are sharing memories of the young boy, and being encouraged to place candles in their windows on Sunday night in his memory.

Police say investigators with the Accident Investigation and Forensic Identification Section are still looking into the collision and there are no updates at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.