Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Five-year-old boy passes away from injuries in Dartmouth crash

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 23, 2021 2:07 pm
Five-year-old boy passes away from injuries in Dartmouth crash - image View image in full screen
File/Global News

A five-year-old boy who was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Dartmouth on Friday has died from his injuries.

The collision happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Portland Street and Spring Avenue between a pickup truck and a car.

A female driver and the boy were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Growing pressure on feds to end ‘homophobic’ ban on blood donation

Police report that the child has since succumbed to his injuries.

Trending Stories

On Facebook, friends and family are sharing memories of the young boy, and being encouraged to place candles in their windows on Sunday night in his memory.

Police say investigators with the Accident Investigation and Forensic Identification Section are still looking into the collision and there are no updates at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagHalifax Regional Police tagFatal Crash tagDartmouth tagMVA tagPortland Street tagFatal MVA tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers