SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec records under 500 new COVID-19 cases as vaccinations top 4.9 million

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 23, 2021 11:25 am
People are shown at the Bill Durnan Arena COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Saturday, May 22, 2021. View image in full screen
People are shown at the Bill Durnan Arena COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Saturday, May 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec is again reporting its lowest daily case count since September this weekend with 477 new COVID-19 infections, and three additional virus-related deaths.

On Sunday, the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by three from Saturday to 421. Of those, 103 patients are in the ICU, the same number as yesterday.

READ MORE: Quebec records lowest COVID-19 case count since September with 505 new infections

One of the three deaths was recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 11,084.

Quebec has reported more than 367,376 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 350,270 cases have recovered.

The province saw 83,871 doses of the vaccine administered on Saturday, adding to the total of over 4.9 million shots given since the start of the province’s immunization program in December.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Young adults in Quebec urged to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments

The province’s public health institute said on Friday that 52.5 per cent of all Quebecers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The government is also urging young adults who haven’t booked their shots to do so before appointments open to teens across Quebec next week.

Click to play video: 'Quebec launches ad campaign to encourage young adults to get vaccinated' Quebec launches ad campaign to encourage young adults to get vaccinated
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagQuebec tagMontreal tagCurfew tagLegault tagquebec covid tagcovid Quebec tagdube tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers