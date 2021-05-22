Quebec records lowest COVID-19 case count since September with 505 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting its lowest daily case count since September on Saturday with 505 new COVID-19 infections and five additional virus-related deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by 13 from Friday to 424. Of those, 103 patients are in the ICU, a decrease of three.

One of the five deaths was recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 11,081.

Quebec has reported more than 366,899 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 349,498 cases have recovered.

The province saw 94,075 doses of the vaccine administered on Friday, adding to the total of at least 4.8 million shots given since the start of the province’s immunization program in December.

The province’s public health institute says more than 52.5 per cent of all Quebecers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The government is also urging adults who haven’t booked their shots to do so before appointments open to teens across Quebec next week.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said people aged 18 to 39 are slower to book vaccine appointments than other generations, and that is delaying the rollout process for teenagers.

The Quebec government will launch an advertising campaign to try and convince young people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

–with files from Kalina Laframboise and Amanda Jelowicki, Global News