Health

Quebec records lowest COVID-19 case count since September with 505 new infections

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 11:52 am
People enjoy the warm weather as they walk along St. Catherine street Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Montreal. The provincial government has announced that COVID-19 restrictions will begin easing in the coming weeks. View image in full screen
People enjoy the warm weather as they walk along St. Catherine street Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Montreal. The provincial government has announced that COVID-19 restrictions will begin easing in the coming weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec is reporting its lowest daily case count since September on Saturday with 505 new COVID-19 infections and five additional virus-related deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by 13 from Friday to 424. Of those, 103 patients are in the ICU, a decrease of three.

One of the five deaths was recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 11,081.

Quebec has reported more than 366,899 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 349,498 cases have recovered.

READ MORE: Young adults in Quebec urged to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments

The province saw 94,075 doses of the vaccine administered on Friday, adding to the total of at least 4.8 million shots given since the start of the province’s immunization program in December.

The province’s public health institute says more than 52.5 per cent of all Quebecers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The government is also urging adults who haven’t booked their shots to do so before appointments open to teens across Quebec next week.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said people aged 18 to 39 are slower to book vaccine appointments than other generations, and that is delaying the rollout process for teenagers.

The Quebec government will launch an advertising campaign to try and convince young people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

–with files from Kalina Laframboise and Amanda Jelowicki, Global News

