COVID-19: How shots will be given to Quebec children aged 12 to 17

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec has officially unveiled the details of its plan to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 as the province’s COVID-19 immunization rollout ramps up.

Health Minister Christian Dubé outlined during a news conference Thursday how and when shots will be administered starting later this month.

Children can start getting vaccinated as early as this Friday at Montreal’s two drive-thru vaccination sites, he said.

READ MORE: Montreal restaurants, bars look ahead to reopening date with mixed emotions

Appointments can be made starting May 25 at mass inoculation sites for children in that age group. Doses will also offered in school settings starting during the weeks of June 7 and June 14.

The goal is to offer a first dose to teenagers by the end of June. Dubé said the booster will be given before students return to class in the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

“They will be given largely before the beginning of the next school year,” he said.

Earlier this month, the province announced its intention to vaccinate students after Health Canada authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 12 and up.

More to come.