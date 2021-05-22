Wildfire burning near Trans-Canada Highway, between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

A wildfire is burning near the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior, but traffic is not being affected.
According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is between Salmon Arm and Sicamous, on the southwest side of Shuswap Lake.
As of noon, the fire’s size was estimated at a half-hectare.
BC Wildfire says crews are responding and that no structures are being threatened at this time.
It is also asking people to stay clear of the area.
Global News has reached out to BC Wildfire for more information.
