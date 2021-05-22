Wildfire burning near Trans-Canada Highway, between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire is burning near the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior, but traffic is not being affected.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is between Salmon Arm and Sicamous, on the southwest side of Shuswap Lake.

As of noon, the fire’s size was estimated at a half-hectare.

The #BCWildfire Service is responding to a wildfire (K40560) located off #BCHwy1 between #SalmonArm and #Sicamous, on the SW side of Shuswap Lake. Hwy traffic is not impacted & no structures are threatened at this time. Please stay clear of the area as it is an active worksite. pic.twitter.com/fhroKjJiAg — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) May 22, 2021

View image in full screen A map showing the location of the fire (orange diamond) on the southwest side of Shuswap Lake between Salmon Arm and Sicamous. BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire says crews are responding and that no structures are being threatened at this time.

It is also asking people to stay clear of the area.

Global News has reached out to BC Wildfire for more information.