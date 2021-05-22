SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Wildfire burning near Trans-Canada Highway, between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 3:47 pm
Smoke rises from a wildfire burning near the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Saturday. According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the blaze is on the southwest side of Shuswap Lake and is currently not threatening any structures. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from a wildfire burning near the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Saturday. According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the blaze is on the southwest side of Shuswap Lake and is currently not threatening any structures. BC Wildfire Service

A wildfire is burning near the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior, but traffic is not being affected.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is between Salmon Arm and Sicamous, on the southwest side of Shuswap Lake.

As of noon, the fire’s size was estimated at a half-hectare.

A map showing the location of the fire (orange diamond) on the southwest side of Shuswap Lake between Salmon Arm and Sicamous. View image in full screen
A map showing the location of the fire (orange diamond) on the southwest side of Shuswap Lake between Salmon Arm and Sicamous. BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire says crews are responding and that no structures are being threatened at this time.

It is also asking people to stay clear of the area.

Global News has reached out to BC Wildfire for more information.

