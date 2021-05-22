What’s open and closed in London, Ont., this Victoria Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

This year’s Victoria Day long weekend will be similar to last year’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a few businesses and services are keeping their doors open.

What’s open on Monday:

London’s COVID-19 assessment centres will be operating on Monday.

The Carling Assessment Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the Oakridge Assessment Centre operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Most grocery stores will be closed on Monday, but all Metro locations in London will be open between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Select convenience stores may remain open. It’s best to call ahead to check.

Reminder: London COVD-19 Assessment Centres will be open for testing on Victoria Day, Monday, May 24, with regular hours. Appointments for May 24 are now available to book online at: https://t.co/nRwcP9J2dx@LHSCCanada @MLHealthUnit #ldnont #middlesex #covidtesting pic.twitter.com/oSOjaaYqKv — COVIDtestingLM (@covi_lm) May 21, 2021

The City of London says spray pads will be operating starting Saturday for families to cool off this long weekend.

All spray pads are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily except the Lambeth and Rowntree spray pads due to repair.

Across Ontario, tennis courts, skate parks and sports fields will be allowed to reopen as of Saturday.

Golf courses are also allowed to reopen. It’s best to call ahead to make sure the golf course you’d like to visit is open with available tee-times.

Certain restaurants may offer takeout and/or delivery services on Monday. It’s best to call ahead to check.

What’s closed on Monday:

LCBO locations will not be operating on Monday but will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Beer Store locations are also taking Monday off but are open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Most grocery stores in London are closed on Monday but will stay open on Saturday and Sunday.

Both Real Canadian Superstores, both Valu-marts, all No Frills locations and all FreshCo locations in the city are open for regular business Saturday and Sunday.

Both Sobeys are closed on Monday but will open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Banks are closed on Monday, and there will be no postal services.

There will be no garbage collection on Victoria Day, and the LTC will run on a holiday schedule.

Did we miss something? Email news@980cfpl.ca and let us know!

