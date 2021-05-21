London, Ont., spray pads to open Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Families in London, Ont., can cool off this Victoria Day long weekend by visiting the city’s spray pads.

The City of London says after updated COVID-19 restrictions from the Ontario government Friday, most spray pads will be ready to welcome visitors beginning Saturday.

The Lambeth and Rowntree spray pads will remain closed due to repairs.

The City is reminding visitors that spray pads are unsupervised. While they are checked and cleaned daily, staff will not be sanitizing all features or play areas.

Visitors are advised to wash or sanitize their hands after use.

Spray pads operate between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily.

Visitors are asked to follow all public health restrictions and protocols.

A list of spray pad locations can be found here.

The City says they’re also working to open other outdoor amenities on Saturday:

Soccer pitches

Baseball diamonds

Tennis courts and pickleball courts

Basketball courts

Skate parks

Picnic areas, park shelters and outdoor exercise equipment

