Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont., spray pads to open Saturday

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 21, 2021 4:43 pm
The City of London says spray pads will operate between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily. View image in full screen
The City of London says spray pads will operate between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily. File / Global News

Families in London, Ont., can cool off this Victoria Day long weekend by visiting the city’s spray pads.

The City of London says after updated COVID-19 restrictions from the Ontario government Friday, most spray pads will be ready to welcome visitors beginning Saturday.

The Lambeth and Rowntree spray pads will remain closed due to repairs.

Read more: What you can do and when under Ontario’s new 3-phase COVID-19 reopening plan

The City is reminding visitors that spray pads are unsupervised. While they are checked and cleaned daily, staff will not be sanitizing all features or play areas.

Visitors are advised to wash or sanitize their hands after use.

Trending Stories

Spray pads operate between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: How to beat the heat in London, Ont., as region endures string of 30+ C days

Visitors are asked to follow all public health restrictions and protocols.

A list of spray pad locations can be found here.

The City says they’re also working to open other outdoor amenities on Saturday:

  • Soccer pitches
  • Baseball diamonds
  • Tennis courts and pickleball courts
  • Basketball courts
  • Skate parks
  • Picnic areas, park shelters and outdoor exercise equipment
Click to play video: 'Summer makes a comeback and Kingstonians couldn’t be happier' Summer makes a comeback and Kingstonians couldn’t be happier
Summer makes a comeback and Kingstonians couldn’t be happier – Sep 24, 2017
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagWater tagSummer tagCity Of London tagSplash Pads tagSpray pads tagspray pads london tagCOVID-19 splash pads London tagCOVID-19 spray pads tagSplash pads London tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers