Victoria Day 2021: 75 Beer Stores across Ontario to open Monday, LCBO stores closed

Victoria Day won’t have to be completely dry this year, although you still won’t be able to have a cold one with your friends.

The Beer Store says 75 of its stores will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. across the province on the holiday Monday this year, although a handful of those locations will be limited to drive thru service.

The limited access includes the stores on Wharncliffe Road in London, Dundas Street in Woodstock, Holiday Inn Drive in Cambridge and King Street in Waterloo.

On the flip side, a spokesperson for the LCBO told Global News that all of its stores will be opened.

The also noted, “Where permitted by local municipalities, some LCBO Convenience Outlets may observe their regular hours of business on Victoria Day.”

Check the Beer Store’s website for which locations are open on the Monday of the Victoria Day long weekend.