Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Victoria Day 2021: 75 Beer Stores across Ontario to open Monday, LCBO stores closed

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 5:03 pm
People line up in a parking lot for a long wait to return empties or buy beer at a Beer Store in downtown Toronto on April 16, 2020. View image in full screen
People line up in a parking lot for a long wait to return empties or buy beer at a Beer Store in downtown Toronto on April 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

Victoria Day won’t have to be completely dry this year, although you still won’t be able to have a cold one with your friends.

The Beer Store says 75 of its stores will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. across the province on the holiday Monday this year, although a handful of those locations will be limited to drive thru service.

Read more: COVID-19: Doug Ford extends Ontario’s stay-at-home order until June 2

The limited access includes the stores on Wharncliffe Road in London, Dundas Street in Woodstock, Holiday Inn Drive in Cambridge and King Street in Waterloo.

Trending Stories

On the flip side, a spokesperson for the LCBO told Global News that all of its stores will be opened.

Read more: ‘It’s so frustrating’: Small businesses struggling to get money from Ontario support grant

Story continues below advertisement

The also noted, “Where permitted by local municipalities, some LCBO Convenience Outlets may observe their regular hours of business on Victoria Day.”

Check the Beer Store’s website for which locations are open on the Monday of the Victoria Day long weekend.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa news tagHamilton news tagKitchener news tagKingston News tagOntario. News tagToronto News tagBeer Store tagLondon news tagMay two-four tagBeer Stores Victoria Day 2021 tagOntario beer news tagVictoria Day 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers