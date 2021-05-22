Man in life-threatening condition after being pulled from water in Toronto

Officials say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was pulled from the water at Toronto’s Harbourfront on Saturday.
Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Lower Simcoe Street and Queens Quay West at 8:18 a.m.
According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, officers were responding to reports of a drowning.
Police said there were two people in the water and both were taken out, one of whom was without vital signs.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to hospital in life-threatening condition and a woman with minor injuries.
There is no word on what led to the incident.
