Port Stanley, Ont., public parking lots to stay open during May 24 weekend

Officials in Elgin County have reversed a decision to close public parking lots at beaches over the Victoria Day long weekend following updated COVID-19 restrictions from the Ontario government.

The initial move was made in an effort to ward off daytrippers from heading out to popular southwestern Ontario beaches, such as Port Stanley, amid a stay-at-home order.

On Thursday, the province announced outdoor recreational amenities would reopen with restrictions in place as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

“We’ve had to do a complete about-face,” said Sally Martyn, the mayor of Central Elgin, which covers Port Stanley. “I’ve been down to Port Stanley… they have opened all the parking lots, we’ve brought the porta-potties in, we’ve opened the washrooms.”

While parking lots are open, along with all other outdoor amenities in Central Elgin, Martyn said the rules still only allow for walking on beaches. Sunbathing, picnics or anything else that involves lingering or congregating remain off-limits.

“The problem that we have with such a last-minute notice is we hadn’t scheduled our extra help… to start till June 2 because of the stay-at-home order,” Martyn said about limitations they now face in bylaw enforcement.

“We’re going to be short-staffed, a lot of staff are going to have to come in and work overtime, just to monitor what’s going on.”

Martyn added that public parking lots were already full by the time she went to visit Port Stanley on Friday.

The previous decision to close public parking lots had prompted GT’s on the Beach, a popular beachside eatery at Port Stanley, to shutdown for the long weekend.

“We felt the gridlock that was coming was going to be so substantial that it really wasn’t safe to ask our staff to come in or get out,” said Carol Gates, the owner of GT’s.

“24 hours later, when they announced they would open up the lots, we changed our mind and now we’re open.”

While Gates is grateful the beach is open, she hopes visitors will keep traffic moving when they come down to Port Stanley.

“Come for a little bit and then give someone else a turn,” Gates said

“There’s going to be plenty more long, beautiful, sunny weekends coming this summer if we all do the right thing.

