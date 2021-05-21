Abbotsford, B.C., councillor resigns from party after controversial Facebook post

Send this page to someone via email

The Abbotsford city councillor at the centre of a controversial Facebook post has resigned.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, the AbbotsfordFIRST party said Brenda Falk had tendered her resignation, and that the party had accepted it.

It comes after a recent post on Falk’s Facebook page was interpreted by many as equating current COVID-19 restrictions with life in Nazi Germany.

The post included a meme with a photo of Sophie Scholl, a German student and anti-Nazi activist executed for treason in 1943.

“Wise words for us all,” reads a comment posted with the meme.

“She lived a quiet and peaceful life of strong conviction and was willing to pay the ultimate price for her convictions. How many of us are willing to do the same for our faith.”

Efforts by Global News to reach Falk Thursday were unsuccessful.

Falk is listed as a member of the “End the Lockdowns Caucus” on the website of the Liberty Coalition Canada, a group pushing against COVID-19 restrictions across the country, particularly those related to churches.

Earlier this month in Abbotsford, school trustee Phil Anderson was forced to apologize over a Facebook that compared COVID-19 mask wearing to slavery.

— With files from Jordan Armstrong