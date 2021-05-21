SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Abbotsford, B.C., councillor resigns from party after controversial Facebook post

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 4:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Abbotsford city councillor raises eyebrows with Facebook post' Abbotsford city councillor raises eyebrows with Facebook post
WATCH: Brenda Falk, a local councillor for the last eight years, finds herself in hot water with some local voters, after posting a message that seems to draw a connection between COVID restrictions and the Nazi regime.

The Abbotsford city councillor at the centre of a controversial Facebook post has resigned.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, the AbbotsfordFIRST party said Brenda Falk had tendered her resignation, and that the party had accepted it.

Read more: Abbotsford councillor’s Facebook post invoking Nazi Germany raises eyebrows

It comes after a recent post on Falk’s Facebook page was interpreted by many as equating current COVID-19 restrictions with life in Nazi Germany.

The post included a meme with a photo of Sophie Scholl, a German student and anti-Nazi activist executed for treason in 1943.

Click to play video: 'Canadian Jewish community: Comparisons of COVID-19 restrictions to Holocaust ‘disrespectful’' Canadian Jewish community: Comparisons of COVID-19 restrictions to Holocaust ‘disrespectful’
Canadian Jewish community: Comparisons of COVID-19 restrictions to Holocaust ‘disrespectful’ – Dec 30, 2020

“Wise words for us all,” reads a comment posted with the meme.

“She lived a quiet and peaceful life of strong conviction and was willing to pay the ultimate price for her convictions. How many of us are willing to do the same for our faith.”

Read more: B.C. school board trustee who shared ‘offensive’ anti-mask meme to step away from duties

Efforts by Global News to reach Falk Thursday were unsuccessful.

Falk is listed as a member of the “End the Lockdowns Caucus” on the website of the Liberty Coalition Canada, a group pushing against COVID-19 restrictions across the country, particularly those related to churches.

Earlier this month in Abbotsford, school trustee Phil Anderson was forced to apologize over a Facebook that compared COVID-19 mask wearing to slavery.

— With files from Jordan Armstrong

