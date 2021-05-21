Nearly 2,900 new COVID-19 vaccines in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 145,812 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Friday morning.

This is an increase of 2,874 doses from what was reported the previous day.

Public health reports that 138,607 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 54.3 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

More than 7,205 people have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Friday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,285.

Active cases in the city remained at 120 with another 10 recoveries being reported.

The city’s resolved case count is at 4,127 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 38 remains unchanged. The latest death attributed to the virus was reported on May 7.

One of two outbreaks at Guelph General Hospital that were declared on May 4 has ended. An outbreak in 4E continues.

In Wellington County, eight new cases are being reported as its case count reaches 1,566.

The number of active cases in the county increased by one within the last day to 57, with another seven people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,466.

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll of 37 remained unchanged; the most recent death was reported on Monday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 58.3 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate fell to 5.4 per cent.

There are 13 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including six in intensive care.

