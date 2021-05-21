SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Nearly 2,900 new COVID-19 vaccines in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 12:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario optimistic about future as long as people remain ‘careful and cautious’' Ontario optimistic about future as long as people remain ‘careful and cautious’
WATCH: Ontario's third COVID-19 wave is cresting, and Dr. Adalsteinn Brown of the province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says momentum can be maintained as long as people remain "careful and cautious."

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 145,812 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Friday morning.

This is an increase of 2,874 doses from what was reported the previous day.

Read more: Percentage of Canadians who have 1st COVID-19 vaccine surpasses U.S.

Public health reports that 138,607 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 54.3 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

More than 7,205 people have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Friday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,285.

Active cases in the city remained at 120 with another 10 recoveries being reported.

The city’s resolved case count is at 4,127 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 38 remains unchanged. The latest death attributed to the virus was reported on May 7.

Click to play video: 'Ontario will proceed with 2nd doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines: Williams' Ontario will proceed with 2nd doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines: Williams
Ontario will proceed with 2nd doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines: Williams

One of two outbreaks at Guelph General Hospital that were declared on May 4 has ended. An outbreak in 4E continues.

Trending Stories

In Wellington County, eight new cases are being reported as its case count reaches 1,566.

The number of active cases in the county increased by one within the last day to 57, with another seven people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,466.

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll of 37 remained unchanged; the most recent death was reported on Monday.

Read more: Ontario to provide 2nd dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after temporary suspension

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 58.3 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate fell to 5.4 per cent.

There are 13 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including six in intensive care.

