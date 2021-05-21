Manitoba premier, Winnipeg mayor to meet with Trudeau as province’s COVID-19 rates soar

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier and the mayor of Winnipeg will be meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday as the province’s surging COVID-19 cases put significant pressure on the health-care system.

Premier Brian Pallister and Mayor Brian Bowman will have private meetings with Trudeau.

Bowman has scheduled a press conference for noon to discuss the “worsening COVID-19 situation in Manitoba” and the meeting with Trudeau.

Global News will stream Bowman’s media availability in this story.

5:58 Manitoba announces new COVID-19 restrictions ahead of May long weekend Manitoba announces new COVID-19 restrictions ahead of May long weekend

There were 603 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba Thursday — the province’s highest-ever daily COVID-19 case count.

Story continues below advertisement

Of Thursday’s new cases, 409 were reported in the Winnipeg area, where a provincial website tracking infections shows 3,367 cases remain active.

In response, the Progressive Conservative government tightened restrictions for the fourth time in the past month by banning virtually all social gatherings, even outdoors.

Meanwhile, officials say all Indigenous people in Manitoba can start booking an appointment for a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on May 24.

1:05 Manitoba will begin giving 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccines for those with ‘specific health conditions’ on Friday Manitoba will begin giving 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccines for those with ‘specific health conditions’ on Friday

Dr. Marcia Anderson, who’s the public health lead for First Nations, says First Nations people have made up 40 to 60 per cent of the admissions to intensive care during the second and third waves.

Story continues below advertisement

The demand for intensive care in Manitoba has risen so sharply, three patients were sent to Thunder Bay, Ont., this week to free up beds.

Manitoba has also had the highest per capita rate of new COVID-19 infections in the country in recent days.

Since March 2020, 1,019 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and 46,916 people have contracted the virus. Of the province’s deaths, 709 have been reported in the Winnipeg Health region.

–With files from Shane Gibson

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.