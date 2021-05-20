Manitoba bans outdoor social gatherings as COVID-19 cases reach record highs

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is banning social gatherings between members of different households going into the May long weekend as the province faces a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

Chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, said even in outdoor areas such as parks and golf courses, people must now only interact with members of their own household.

“I can’t understate the importance of staying at home now,” he said at a Thursday press conference.

Under the additional changes to public health orders, which will remain in effect until May 26, Roussin also said only one member from a household will be allowed to go into a business, with some exceptions for people who require care.

“We’re in a very critical stage — right now our focus should be to limit our contact outside our household,” Roussin said.

“So going out for essential reasons only — that’s not a social visit, it would be to purchase essential items — and then again back home, staying home as much as possible.”

Roussin said the government has little choice because of rising case counts and a surge in demand for intensive care beds.

Earlier in the day Thursday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said tighter restrictions were needed going into the long weekend.

“Case counts spiked after Thanksgiving, case counts spiked after Easter and Spring break — we can’t have the same thing happen after the May long weekend,” Pallister said. “The future’s in our hands.”

The government has brought in stricter public health orders three times in the last month to try to bend the curve, including a ban on most social visits in private homes. Most recently, schools in some areas, including Winnipeg and Brandon, moved to remote learning.

Indoor dining at restaurants and food courts has also been banned under current public health orders, set to last until at least the end of May.

Manitoba’s intensive care units are at record levels, and three patients this week were sent to Ontario to free up bed space.

Manitoba has also had the highest per-capita rate of new COVID-19 infections in the country in recent days.

Earlier in the day Manitoba reported its highest ever daily COVID-19 case count — 603 new infections — and three additional deaths.

Since March 2020, 1,019 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and 46,916 people have contracted the virus.

–With files from The Canadian Press

